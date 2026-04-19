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FBI Director Warns of Legal Action Over Report
(MENAFN) FBI Director Kash Patel, appointed by US President Donald Trump, has threatened to take legal action against a media outlet following the publication of a report alleging concerns about his behavior, as stated by reports.
The article claimed that Patel was worried about his position due to his “excessive drinking” and “unexplained absences.” In response, Patel issued a strong statement on X on Saturday, writing: “See you and your entire entourage of false reporting in court.” He further dismissed the report as “fake news” and described the potential lawsuit as a “legal lay up.”
Prior to the article’s release, Patel’s legal representatives had reportedly cautioned the publication against proceeding. According to his legal team, the claims were addressed in advance. “They were on notice that the claims were categorically false and defamatory. They published anyway. See you in court,” attorney Jesse R. Binnall said in a post on X.
The lawyer also shared a letter he said had been sent to the publication, requesting that it retain all materials connected to Patel, including any communications involving the anonymous sources referenced in the report, which was published on Friday.
According to the article, it relied on “two dozen” unnamed officials and insiders who allegedly expressed concerns about Patel’s conduct and possible alcohol-related issues, with some reportedly describing his “behavior as a national-security vulnerability.”
The article claimed that Patel was worried about his position due to his “excessive drinking” and “unexplained absences.” In response, Patel issued a strong statement on X on Saturday, writing: “See you and your entire entourage of false reporting in court.” He further dismissed the report as “fake news” and described the potential lawsuit as a “legal lay up.”
Prior to the article’s release, Patel’s legal representatives had reportedly cautioned the publication against proceeding. According to his legal team, the claims were addressed in advance. “They were on notice that the claims were categorically false and defamatory. They published anyway. See you in court,” attorney Jesse R. Binnall said in a post on X.
The lawyer also shared a letter he said had been sent to the publication, requesting that it retain all materials connected to Patel, including any communications involving the anonymous sources referenced in the report, which was published on Friday.
According to the article, it relied on “two dozen” unnamed officials and insiders who allegedly expressed concerns about Patel’s conduct and possible alcohol-related issues, with some reportedly describing his “behavior as a national-security vulnerability.”
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