'Mamata Banerjee's Career Based On Lies, She Has Destroyed Bengal's Culture': JP Nadda

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 19 (IANS) Union Minister and former Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda on Saturday sharpened the party's offensive against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that the latter's entire political career is "based on lies". He further accused the Bengal CM of destroying the state's culture.

Nadda was in Jalpaiguri to campaign for the April 23 and 29 Assembly elections in the state.

During an interaction with IANS, BJP leader Nadda mentioned that he could sense a strong wave among the people against CM Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress-led government.

"They have been involved in appeasement and atrocities," he said.

Accusing the Chief Minister of harming Bengal's culture, Nadda said, "Mamata Banerjee's entire political career has been based on lies. She does not realise how her actions have damaged Bengal's culture."

He credited the land's legends, Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Rabindranath Tagore, Swami Vivekananda and Bankim Chandra Chatterjee for bringing a positive change in the society and accused CM Banerjee of ruining their efforts.

Nadda said, "Bengal was once known for the saying, 'What Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow'."

"It is the land where Syama Prasad Mookerjee founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, where Rabindranath Tagore led a cultural and social renaissance, and where great personalities like Swami Vivekananda and Bankim Chandra Chatterjee gave a new vision to society," he added.

"But all of these have been destroyed by Mamata Banerjee by running her government on the basis of appeasement and extortion. Dangerous atrocities have been committed against women in the state," he said.

Nadda alleged that Bangladeshi infiltrators have been allowed "free for all" in the state, which he said has, in a way, led to demographic changes.

Further sharpening his attack on the Trinamool Congress, he said, "Their support for anti-national elements has not only put Bengal but also India at risk."

He also underlined that once a double-engine BJP government comes to power, "the Uniform Civil Code will be enforced."

Exhibiting confidence of the BJP's victory, Nadda asserted, "People now want to welcome the BJP and double-engine government in Bengal."