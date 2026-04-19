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Ghalibaf Says Iran Won’t Yield to US Pressure, Despite Progress in Talks
(MENAFN) According to reports, Iran’s parliament speaker and top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has said that the country will not give in to US pressure, insisting that Iran remains firm in ongoing negotiations while significant disagreements still persist.
He stated that although some progress has been achieved in talks, key issues remain unresolved and a final agreement is still far away.
The comments come after the first round of US-Iran negotiations held in Islamabad, where discussions reportedly took place in a tense atmosphere marked by mutual distrust. Following those talks, developments escalated further amid disputes involving maritime routes in the region, including the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil shipping corridor.
Ghalibaf said the Iranian delegation entered the talks “with goodwill but amid deep distrust,” and emphasized that Tehran remains prepared for any scenario if necessary.
“We will stand to the end,” he said in a televised address, while also urging Washington to build trust with the Iranian public.
He added that while negotiations have shown some movement forward, major gaps remain, particularly on fundamental issues that continue to block a comprehensive agreement.
Ghalibaf also accused the US of attempting to destabilize Iran through external pressure and internal unrest, but claimed that efforts aimed at regime change and economic pressure strategies have failed.
He stated that although some progress has been achieved in talks, key issues remain unresolved and a final agreement is still far away.
The comments come after the first round of US-Iran negotiations held in Islamabad, where discussions reportedly took place in a tense atmosphere marked by mutual distrust. Following those talks, developments escalated further amid disputes involving maritime routes in the region, including the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil shipping corridor.
Ghalibaf said the Iranian delegation entered the talks “with goodwill but amid deep distrust,” and emphasized that Tehran remains prepared for any scenario if necessary.
“We will stand to the end,” he said in a televised address, while also urging Washington to build trust with the Iranian public.
He added that while negotiations have shown some movement forward, major gaps remain, particularly on fundamental issues that continue to block a comprehensive agreement.
Ghalibaf also accused the US of attempting to destabilize Iran through external pressure and internal unrest, but claimed that efforts aimed at regime change and economic pressure strategies have failed.
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