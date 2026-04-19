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Turkish, Latvian FMs Hold Talks on Sidelines of Antalya Forum 2026
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held bilateral talks with Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze on Sunday on the sidelines of the fifth Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2026, according to diplomatic sources familiar with the matter.
The meeting took place in Antalya, at the high-profile annual gathering that convenes foreign ministers, heads of state, and senior diplomats from across the globe to engage on pressing regional and international issues. The forum has grown into one of the most prominent diplomatic platforms in the broader Euro-Asian region, drawing key figures from both allied and rival nations.
The encounter between Fidan and Braze reflects the forum's role as a venue not only for scheduled summits but also for impromptu high-level exchanges that often carry significant diplomatic weight behind closed doors.
The meeting took place in Antalya, at the high-profile annual gathering that convenes foreign ministers, heads of state, and senior diplomats from across the globe to engage on pressing regional and international issues. The forum has grown into one of the most prominent diplomatic platforms in the broader Euro-Asian region, drawing key figures from both allied and rival nations.
The encounter between Fidan and Braze reflects the forum's role as a venue not only for scheduled summits but also for impromptu high-level exchanges that often carry significant diplomatic weight behind closed doors.
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