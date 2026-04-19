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Jordan FM Says Addressing Root Causes of Conflict is Key to Stability
(MENAFN) Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi stressed that long-term stability in the Middle East depends on confronting the underlying causes of regional conflicts, warning that continued uncertainty risks undermining development and peace efforts, according to reports.
Speaking during a panel titled A Middle East Beyond Zero-Sum Politics at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Safadi said future policies must focus on collective solutions that address the foundations of instability rather than only managing its consequences.
He stated that regional countries are not seeking confrontation with Iran, but emphasized that tensions can only be reduced if key issues are resolved. He pointed to concerns such as external interference, involvement in domestic affairs, and violations of sovereignty as central obstacles, according to reports.
Safadi added that relations in the region should be built on mutual respect and adherence to international law, highlighting cooperation among Arab states, Gulf countries, and partners including Egypt and Türkiye in efforts to promote stability.
He also noted that several regional states, including Jordan and Gulf countries, have themselves experienced security challenges and direct attacks, underscoring the fragility of the regional environment.
According to his remarks, instability continues to have serious economic consequences, with Safadi warning that even short periods of conflict can reverse years of development progress, particularly in infrastructure, energy, and water-related projects.
On the Israeli-Palestinian issue, he reiterated that achieving a just and lasting settlement is essential for broader regional stability. He also criticized ongoing developments in the conflict areas, stating that attention to Gaza is diminishing while tensions and unilateral actions in the West Bank continue to undermine peace prospects, as stated by reports.
Speaking during a panel titled A Middle East Beyond Zero-Sum Politics at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Safadi said future policies must focus on collective solutions that address the foundations of instability rather than only managing its consequences.
He stated that regional countries are not seeking confrontation with Iran, but emphasized that tensions can only be reduced if key issues are resolved. He pointed to concerns such as external interference, involvement in domestic affairs, and violations of sovereignty as central obstacles, according to reports.
Safadi added that relations in the region should be built on mutual respect and adherence to international law, highlighting cooperation among Arab states, Gulf countries, and partners including Egypt and Türkiye in efforts to promote stability.
He also noted that several regional states, including Jordan and Gulf countries, have themselves experienced security challenges and direct attacks, underscoring the fragility of the regional environment.
According to his remarks, instability continues to have serious economic consequences, with Safadi warning that even short periods of conflict can reverse years of development progress, particularly in infrastructure, energy, and water-related projects.
On the Israeli-Palestinian issue, he reiterated that achieving a just and lasting settlement is essential for broader regional stability. He also criticized ongoing developments in the conflict areas, stating that attention to Gaza is diminishing while tensions and unilateral actions in the West Bank continue to undermine peace prospects, as stated by reports.
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