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Turkish, Russian FMs Meet on Sidelines of Antalya Diplomacy Forum
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan sat down with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Saturday in the southern Turkish city of Antalya, in a high-profile bilateral meeting on the margins of one of the region's most significant diplomatic gatherings.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry confirmed the encounter took place on the sidelines of the Fifth Antalya Diplomacy Forum, though no further details regarding the substance of the talks were immediately made available.
The forum, held under the auspices of President Erdogan and hosted by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, has drawn world leaders and senior government officials through Sunday under the theme "Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties" — a focus shaped by the sweeping geopolitical turbulence currently reshaping the international order.
The southern Mediterranean city of Antalya is serving as the backdrop for the high-level gathering, which positions itself as a key venue for navigating global uncertainty.
Anadolu is the official communications partner of the forum.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry confirmed the encounter took place on the sidelines of the Fifth Antalya Diplomacy Forum, though no further details regarding the substance of the talks were immediately made available.
The forum, held under the auspices of President Erdogan and hosted by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, has drawn world leaders and senior government officials through Sunday under the theme "Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties" — a focus shaped by the sweeping geopolitical turbulence currently reshaping the international order.
The southern Mediterranean city of Antalya is serving as the backdrop for the high-level gathering, which positions itself as a key venue for navigating global uncertainty.
Anadolu is the official communications partner of the forum.
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