403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hezbollah Says Group is Prepared to Respond to Israeli Truce Breaches
(MENAFN) Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem stated that the group will keep its fighters on standby and deployed, ready to react to any violations of the ceasefire by Israel, according to reports.
In an official statement, Qassem emphasized that Hezbollah’s forces would remain vigilant and prepared for immediate action. “Resistance fighters will remain in the field, with their fingers on the trigger, and will respond to violations of the aggression accordingly.”
He underlined that a ceasefire requires a full stop to hostilities from both sides, expressing skepticism about Israel’s commitment and affirming continued readiness on the ground. “There is no ceasefire from one side only. It must be from both sides,” he said.
Qassem also expressed appreciation for Iran, noting its role in supporting the process and linking the Lebanon truce to broader diplomatic efforts involving the United States and talks held in Pakistan.
He further criticized Washington’s involvement, alleging that the ceasefire terms had been imposed on Lebanon’s government. Referring to a US statement issued after the agreement took effect, he said: “This statement does not mean anything in practice, but it is an insult to our country,” while arguing that the Lebanese authorities had not formally endorsed the text.
Looking ahead, Qassem outlined a set of conditions for the next phase, including “a permanent cessation of aggression across all of Lebanon by air, land and sea,” along with a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from occupied areas to the border.
He added that other priorities include the release of detainees, the return of displaced civilians to their homes, and reconstruction efforts backed by regional and international support.
On the political front, Qassem signaled that Hezbollah is willing to cooperate extensively with Lebanese state institutions within a framework that respects national unity and sovereignty.
Separately, Donald Trump said that Washington is working to prevent Israel from carrying out further strikes in Lebanon as the fragile ceasefire begins to take hold.
In an official statement, Qassem emphasized that Hezbollah’s forces would remain vigilant and prepared for immediate action. “Resistance fighters will remain in the field, with their fingers on the trigger, and will respond to violations of the aggression accordingly.”
He underlined that a ceasefire requires a full stop to hostilities from both sides, expressing skepticism about Israel’s commitment and affirming continued readiness on the ground. “There is no ceasefire from one side only. It must be from both sides,” he said.
Qassem also expressed appreciation for Iran, noting its role in supporting the process and linking the Lebanon truce to broader diplomatic efforts involving the United States and talks held in Pakistan.
He further criticized Washington’s involvement, alleging that the ceasefire terms had been imposed on Lebanon’s government. Referring to a US statement issued after the agreement took effect, he said: “This statement does not mean anything in practice, but it is an insult to our country,” while arguing that the Lebanese authorities had not formally endorsed the text.
Looking ahead, Qassem outlined a set of conditions for the next phase, including “a permanent cessation of aggression across all of Lebanon by air, land and sea,” along with a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from occupied areas to the border.
He added that other priorities include the release of detainees, the return of displaced civilians to their homes, and reconstruction efforts backed by regional and international support.
On the political front, Qassem signaled that Hezbollah is willing to cooperate extensively with Lebanese state institutions within a framework that respects national unity and sovereignty.
Separately, Donald Trump said that Washington is working to prevent Israel from carrying out further strikes in Lebanon as the fragile ceasefire begins to take hold.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment