Momani: Regional Turbulence Won't Derail Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 19 (Petra) -- Jordan remains steadfast in executing its strategic infrastructure agenda and fortifying its economic fundamentals, refusing to allow regional volatility to derail the nation's developmental trajectory, Government Communications Minister and official spokesperson Mohammed Al-Momani said on Sunday.The minister characterized the Kingdom's economic resilience as a proven commodity, citing international endorsements of Jordan's capacity to manage systemic disruptions with high efficiency.He pointed to the recent execution of ten agreements with Syria as a clear signal of intensifying regional economic activity. Furthermore, Momani underscored the depth of Jordan's ties with Gulf partners, specifically referencing the landmark investment agreements with the United Arab Emirates. These ventures, which include the Aqaba Port Railway project, represent a concrete manifestation of the government's commitment to translating high-level bilateral understandings into tangible infrastructure.Addressing logistical concerns, the minister clarified that the new rail network is designed as a complementary asset rather than a replacement for existing trucking fleets.The integrated transport framework is intended to enhance the Kingdom's overall logistical capacity, streamlining import-export operations and positioning Jordan as a more competitive regional hub.The government's broader strategy involves a concerted effort to spotlight positive economic indicators to bolster investor confidence, a move seen as critical for stimulating growth and sustainable job creation.Momani also issued a reassurance regarding the national food security apparatus, noting that Jordan's performance during recent global crises serves as definitive proof of institutional readiness.The minister concluded by praising the role of the Jordanian Armed Forces and Public Security Directorate in maintaining national stability. He attributed Jordan's ability to navigate the fallout of regional conflicts to the balanced and rational political discourse maintained by the Hashemite leadership, which remains the cornerstone of the nation's resilience.