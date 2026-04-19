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Spanish PM Urges Renewal, Reform of United Nations System
(MENAFN) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has urged a comprehensive renewal of the United Nations, arguing that the organization must be updated to reflect current global realities and function more effectively in the 21st century.
Speaking in Barcelona at the fourth “In Defense of Democracy” meeting, Sanchez highlighted growing pressure on multilateral institutions, international law, and democratic governance systems worldwide.
He said the UN requires reform to “adapt to the reality of the 21st century and lead a more efficient, transparent, democratic, inclusive and representative multilateral system.”
Sanchez also suggested that future UN leadership should include greater gender representation, stating that the organization should be led by a woman, which he described as “not only a matter of justice” but also essential for credibility.
“It is time to move from commitment to action,” he said.
The Spanish prime minister warned that democratic systems are facing challenges from both internal weaknesses and external pressures. “There is a danger that democracy is becoming emptied from within while it is attacked from outside,” he said.
He stressed that responding to these challenges requires more than passive defense. “Our response cannot be only defensive, it is not enough to resist. We have to propose, lead, demonstrate that democracy is not only defended but strengthened and improved day by day,” he added.
Sanchez also called for stronger regulation of social media platforms, warning that misinformation is increasingly influencing public debate and undermining trust in democratic institutions.
Speaking in Barcelona at the fourth “In Defense of Democracy” meeting, Sanchez highlighted growing pressure on multilateral institutions, international law, and democratic governance systems worldwide.
He said the UN requires reform to “adapt to the reality of the 21st century and lead a more efficient, transparent, democratic, inclusive and representative multilateral system.”
Sanchez also suggested that future UN leadership should include greater gender representation, stating that the organization should be led by a woman, which he described as “not only a matter of justice” but also essential for credibility.
“It is time to move from commitment to action,” he said.
The Spanish prime minister warned that democratic systems are facing challenges from both internal weaknesses and external pressures. “There is a danger that democracy is becoming emptied from within while it is attacked from outside,” he said.
He stressed that responding to these challenges requires more than passive defense. “Our response cannot be only defensive, it is not enough to resist. We have to propose, lead, demonstrate that democracy is not only defended but strengthened and improved day by day,” he added.
Sanchez also called for stronger regulation of social media platforms, warning that misinformation is increasingly influencing public debate and undermining trust in democratic institutions.
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