MGNREGA: Rs 17,744 Crore Being Released To States, Uts Towards Wage Component For FY27

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) In order to ensure the smooth implementation of Mahatma Gandhi NREGA, an amount of Rs 17,744.19 crore is being released to states and union territories towards the wage component as the first instalment for the financial year 2026–27, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said.

The minister urged states to ensure timely and effective utilisation of these funds so that wage payments are made without delay.

He further highlighted that necessary funds are also being made available under the material and administrative components.

Chouhan emphasised that works under Mahatma Gandhi NREGA must continue in a seamless and uninterrupted manner at the ground level.

He underscored that ensuring timely availability of work to workers and prompt payment of wages remains the highest priority.

States were advised to ensure adequate availability of works at the Gram Panchayat level so that no worker is required to wait for employment.

According to an official statement, he reiterated that every worker demanding employment must be provided work within the stipulated timeframe, and wage payments must be ensured without delay at all levels.

The minister further stressed the need for effective worksite management and urged states to prioritise the issuance of Job Cards to eligible rural households not yet covered.

He emphasised that willing households should be provided employment in a time-bound manner, ensuring that no eligible family is left without access to livelihood opportunities.

Chouhan observed that the present period represents a critical transition phase, wherein it is essential to sustain employment under Mahatma Gandhi NREGA while simultaneously completing all necessary preparations for the effective implementation of VB–G RAM G Act.

On the VB–G RAM G Act, the Union Minister stated that it seeks to establish a forward-looking, empowerment-driven rural development framework by providing a statutory guarantee of 125 days of wage employment to rural households. He urged states to complete all preparatory actions in a time-bound manner to enable effective implementation of the programme.

-IANS

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