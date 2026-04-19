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Iranian Diplomat Criticizes US Messaging as Inconsistent, Confusing
(MENAFN) A senior Iranian official has voiced concern over what he described as inconsistent and unclear messaging coming from the United States, suggesting that such statements often create confusion and should ultimately be evaluated by the American public.
Speaking to reporters during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh remarked on the frequency and tone of US communications. "You know, (the) American side tweets a lot, talks a lot, sometimes confusing sometimes, you know, contradictory. In the same statement, he (President Donald Trump) said other things as well," he said.
Khatibzadeh indicated that Iran would refrain from interpreting the intent behind these remarks, leaving that responsibility to people within the United States. "So I don't want to judge what he means. (The) American people should decide whether his statements are consistent or in accordance with international law or not," he said.
His comments come at a time when relations between Tehran and Washington remain strained, with both sides engaged in complex negotiations over recent months. These diplomatic efforts have been accompanied by periods of military confrontation, while public statements—particularly those shared on social media by senior leaders—continue to influence the atmosphere surrounding the talks.
The remarks were made during the second day of the fifth Antalya Diplomacy Forum, an international gathering that brings together officials and diplomats to discuss regional challenges and broader global cooperation.
Speaking to reporters during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh remarked on the frequency and tone of US communications. "You know, (the) American side tweets a lot, talks a lot, sometimes confusing sometimes, you know, contradictory. In the same statement, he (President Donald Trump) said other things as well," he said.
Khatibzadeh indicated that Iran would refrain from interpreting the intent behind these remarks, leaving that responsibility to people within the United States. "So I don't want to judge what he means. (The) American people should decide whether his statements are consistent or in accordance with international law or not," he said.
His comments come at a time when relations between Tehran and Washington remain strained, with both sides engaged in complex negotiations over recent months. These diplomatic efforts have been accompanied by periods of military confrontation, while public statements—particularly those shared on social media by senior leaders—continue to influence the atmosphere surrounding the talks.
The remarks were made during the second day of the fifth Antalya Diplomacy Forum, an international gathering that brings together officials and diplomats to discuss regional challenges and broader global cooperation.
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