High-Voltage Campaigning Peaks In TN As Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh Lead NDA Push

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 19 (IANS) With just days left for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled on April 23, political campaigning has reached a fever pitch across the state. The campaign will officially conclude on the evening of April 21, leaving parties with limited time to consolidate support in the final hours.

Senior leaders from both the state and the Centre have intensified their outreach, crisscrossing constituencies in a whirlwind of rallies and roadshows. Braving the scorching summer heat, top leaders and Union ministers are aggressively campaigning for their respective parties and alliance candidates.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has deployed its senior-most leaders to energise cadres and appeal directly to voters in key constituencies.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is leading the campaign push on Sunday. He is scheduled to address voters at Sivagiri in Erode district, followed by a roadshow in support of the BJP candidate contesting from the Modakurichi Assembly constituency.

Later in the day, HM Shah will travel to Chennai, where he will hold a roadshow in the Mylapore constituency at 4 p.m., backing BJP candidate Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Ahead of the roadshow, HM Shah is expected to offer prayers at the historic Kapaleeshwarar Temple in Mylapore. Authorities have put in place tight security arrangements in view of the high-profile visit and anticipated public turnout.

Meanwhile, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is spearheading the NDA's campaign in southern Tamil Nadu. He is slated to address a public meeting in the Radhapuram constituency of Tirunelveli district later in the day.

The Defence Minister will then proceed to Puliyangudi in Tenkasi district for further campaigning and participate in a roadshow at Panagudi, located about 400 metres from the main venue.

The NDA's campaign has already seen high-profile appearances by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who have canvassed support for alliance candidates in recent days.

With only three days remaining before polling, the frequent visits of Union ministers underline the importance the NDA is placing on Tamil Nadu. As the campaign enters its final stretch, all major parties are leaving no stone unturned to sway undecided voters and maximise turnout in what promises to be a closely watched electoral battle.