LPG Cylinder Price On 19 April: Domestic And Commercial Gas Rates In Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata Today

MENAFN - Live Mint) LPG cylinder price today, 19 April: The impact of volatility in global oil prices trickled down to Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder rates across India. Last month, 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder prices witnessed ₹60 price hike while ₹144.5 price surge was seen in 19 kg commercial cooking gas.

Since, state-run oil companies - Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum - determine LPG Price in India which is revised on a monthly basis, a second round of LPG commercial cooking gas price revision took place this month. The price of 19 kg commercial cooking gas increased by ₹195 and that of 5kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinder by ₹51 to ₹549 per refill. These prices are market determined while the government cushioned prices of domestic LPG cylinder, petrol and diesel to control inflation.

At the same time aviation fuel continues to reflect price volatility caused by the disruption in the energy supply chain due to the ongoing West Asia conflict.

| Iran US War LIVE: Tehran says negotiations with US 'far from final discussion'

As the Centre encourages Piped Natural Gas (PNG) use where available and pushes for its infrastructure development and expansion, check city-wise updated domestic and commercial LPG prices on 19 April.

City-wise updated domestic and commercial LPG prices on 19 AprilIndia summons Iran after IRGC deters India-bound ships from Strait of Hormuz access

India has been grappling with a gas crunch since the war in the Middle East began on 28 February. On Saturday, India summoned the Iranian ambassador, protesting over a "shooting incident" involving two India-bound ships that attempted to cross the Strait of Hormuz. Notably, India imports around 60% of its LPG needs, and out of these imports about 90% navigate through this strategic waterway from which roughly one-fifth of global oil and gas exports takes place.

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz briefly surged early Saturday hours after both US President Donald Trump and Tehran suggested that the waterway was fully reopened. However, the corridor closed again as Iran reversed its pledge and warned about the blockade to maritime commercial traffic to protest against US counter-blockade of the waterway during the ceasefire.

| Strait of Hormuz to stay closed until port blockade lifts, Iran says

According to security monitors, several commercial ships came under fire and threats from Iranian forces on 18 April as they tried to cross the strait.

Positioned as the world's second-largest buyer of liquefied petroleum gas, India urged Iran to“resume at the earliest the process of facilitating India-bound ships across the Strait”. As per statement from India's foreign ministry, Secretary Vikram Misri summoned the Iranian ambassador and "conveyed India's deep concern at the shooting incident earlier today involving two Indian-flagged ships in the Strait of Hormuz".

| US renews sanctions waiver for countries to buy Russian crude

Monitoring site TankerTrackers in post on X stated,“Two Indian vessels were forced back west out of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran's Sepah (IRGC) Navy”. It further noted that one of the vessels was“an Indian-flagged VLCC supertanker carrying 2 million barrels of Iraqi oil.”