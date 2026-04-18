Shubhangi Atre On If She Will Work With Shilpa Shinde: I Am An Actor...

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Television actress Shubhangi Atre revealed whether she will work with Shilpa Shinde while speaking exclusively to IANS.

She shared that she loves the camera and is here to work. Shubhangi added that she would love to work with everyone.

Shubhangi was asked, "Given the opportunity, will you be willing to work with Shilpa Shinde?"

To this, she replied, "Yes, of course, why not. I am an actor. It is my duty to work, irrespective of who is in front of me. I love the camera, I would love to work with everyone."

She further pointed out that one should keep their personal and professional lives separate. She added that she is here to work and not promote grudges with anyone.

"I love the camera, and I wish to work till my last breath. I do not have any restrictions regarding whom I want to work with. I would love to work with everyone," added Shubhangi.

Previously, Shubhangi shared how she constructed her character in the film adaptation of the popular show, 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun On The Run'.

Shubhangi, who reprised her beloved character Angoori Bhabhi in 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun On The Run', said that the narrative of the movie did provide a new dimension to her character.

Asked if the shift from a television format to a film had an impact on how she built her performance, Shubhangi said,“No, I do not think so. We had to stay true to the character the way the audience has loved her for the past ten years. I do not think there was a need to do anything different. People love you for how you have been portraying the character. That said, the film does give each character a slightly different dimension because of the new situations, which was exciting to explore”.