Souq Waqif Traders Report Stable Business Amid Regional Tensions

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Dry fruit traders in Souq Waqif say business remains steady despite regional tensions, citing strong stock levels, stable imports from key countries, and consistent demand beyond seasonal fluctuations.

Amid ongoing regional uncertainties, traders at Souq Waqif say business continues as usual, with dry fruit and nuts shops reporting minimal disruption to both supply and sales.

Shopkeepers across the traditional marketplace indicated that strong inventory management and diversified sourcing have helped them maintain stability.

“Not many of them are affected. They had enough stock even if transportation or shipments were stopped,” a shop representative said, highlighting preparedness against potential supply chain disruptions.

Much of the dry fruit supply in the market is imported from countries such as Turkey and India, key trade partners known for producing high-quality nuts and dried produce.

Traders noted that, so far, imports from these regions have not faced significant interruptions. While acknowledging the reliance on imported goods, vendors expressed optimism about replenishing stock in the coming weeks.

“They are in hopes of new stock coming in so that they can refill everything,” the shopkeeper said, underlining expectations of continued supply flow.

In terms of sales, traders pointed out that the dry fruit business naturally follows seasonal trends, particularly during peak periods such as Ramadan and festive occasions.

However, outside these peak times, demand remains stable.“Usually they aren't affected much... because they have a seasonal set of business or else it's normal business that takes place,” the trader explained.

The situation at Souq Waqif reflects a wider narrative of resilience within Qatar's retail sector, where strategic stockpiling and diversified sourcing continue to cushion businesses against external pressures.

Despite global and regional uncertainties, the steady rhythm of trade within the souq underscores confidence among merchants, offering reassurance that everyday commerce remains largely uninterrupted.

Souq Waqif regional tensions demand