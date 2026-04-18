Rio De Janeiro Daily Brief For Saturday, April 18, 2026

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Welcome to your Rio de Janeiro daily guide for Saturday, April 18, 2026. MAM Rio opens Rubem Valentim: a ordem do... - the first major retrospective in a decade of the Afro-Brazilian geometric modernist. Rio Fashion Week hits its closing runway at Pier Mauá with Lenny Niemeyer at 21h30. IEM Rio 2026 moves into Day 2 of the Counter-Strike Major at Farmasi Arena in Barra Olímpica. The weather is the hottest of the week: 30°C with a 45% chance of afternoon showers - classic late-autumn Rio. The Ibovespa slipped under 197,000 on Friday after Ormuz reopening pressure on commodities weighed on Petrobras, closing at 196,819 with the dollar holding at R$4.99 for the fifth consecutive session. Tuesday April 21 is Tiradentes - the four-day weekend starts today, with Zona Sul beaches and Tiradentes mountain roads filling through the afternoon.

This is part of The Rio Times' daily Rio de Janeiro daily guide coverage for expats and the international community. 01Weather & What to WearFORECAST SAT 18 30°C Hot, showery PM 45% rain MAM Rio opens Rubem Valentim - hottest day SUN 19 26°C Cooler, dry 15% rain IEM Rio Grand Final day MON 20 26°C Warm, clear 5% rain Tiradentes eve - last B3 day TUE 21 26°C Clear 0% rain Tiradentes - B3 closed

Saturday runs warm and sticky, with the afternoon bringing the showers that have defined the week. Zona Sul beaches stay drier and breezier than Tijuca, Zona Norte, and Barra when cells develop. Sunday cools sharply to 26°C with mostly dry conditions. The Tiradentes long weekend runs cool and clear from Monday.

02Day at a GlanceSNAPSHOT -MAM Rio opens Rubem Valentim: a ordem do... - decade's biggest retrospective -Rio Fashion Week finale at Pier Mauá - Lenny Niemeyer 21h30 -IEM Rio 2026 Day 2 - CS2 Major at Farmasi Arena, doors 9h30 -Ibovespa slipped below 197,000 to 196,819 - dollar R$4.99 -Syon Trio at Theatro Municipal - Candlelight Bruno Mars at Museu do Amanhã -Tiradentes four-day weekend starts today - beaches and mountain roads fill

Saturday is the week's cultural peak: MAM's Valentim opening, Rio Fashion Week's closing runway, and IEM Rio's Day 2 all converge. Markets took a second day of profit-taking ahead of next week's Copom (April 28–29). The Tiradentes holiday Tuesday makes this a four-day weekend - Zona Sul restaurants and Serra pousadas are at or near capacity.

03What to See & DoCULTURE Museums & Exhibitions MAM Rio - Rubem Valentim Opens ATERRO DO FLAMENGO

Rubem Valentim: a ordem do... opens today at the Museu de Arte Moderna - the first major retrospective in a decade of one of the most important Brazilian modernists of the 20th century. The show is built around Valentim's signature geometric emblems drawn from Afro-Brazilian iconography. The opening crowd is curatorial and large - afternoon visits are quieter than the morning.

Av. Infante Dom Henrique 85, Aterro do Flamengo. Wed–Sun 10h–18h. Metrô: Cinelândia → 10-min walk.

MAR - Nô Martins Continues PRAÇA MAUÁ

Nô Martins: Sortilégios de desvio continues through September 20 - everyday scenes, spirituality, and Black Brazilian experience stretched across mixed visual languages. Also on view: the 36th Bienal de São Paulo itinerance and Guilhermina Augusti. The Praça Mauá esplanade works well for a showery-afternoon loop with Museu do Amanhã.

Praça Mauá 5, Centro. Tue–Sun 11h–18h (closed Mondays and Wednesdays). VLT: Parada dos Museus.

Also Open Today

CCBB (Centro): in transition before Yoshitaka Amano opens April 22. Free, 9h–20h. Museu do Amanhã (Praça Mauá): open 10h–18h. Paço Imperial (Centro): Constelações - 40 anos, free, 12h–18h. Casa de Cultura Laura Alvim (Ipanema): free, 13h–19h. Galeria Mercedes Viegas (Jardim Botânico): 12h–19h. AquaRio pulls rainy-afternoon crowds - mornings are smoother.

Runway, Esports & Stage Rio Fashion Week - Closing Night PIER MAUÁ

Final day of RIOFW after a decade off the calendar. Argalji 14h30, Isabela Capeto 16h, Lucas Leão 18h30, Dendezeiro 20h, Lenny Niemeyer closes 21h30. Morning wellness program (yoga, functional, spinning, pilates) runs before the tents open. After-party 21h–02h, extended to 05h for the finale, with the Viradouro samba school and the Baile Essencial (funk–axé–afrobeat).

Day passes include all shows, VIP area, and the Rio Carpet hub. VLT to Praça Mauá is the cleanest late-night exit.

IEM Rio 2026 - Day 2 FARMASI ARENA · BARRA OLÍMPICA

Doors 9h30, play from 11h15. Today is the heart of the CS2 Major group stage with upper and lower brackets filling the day. Rio has become one of the loudest venues on the global Counter-Strike circuit - expect the "BRA-ZIL" chants from the opening ceremony through the late match. Age 14+.

Av. Embaixador Abelardo Bueno 3401, Barra Olímpica. BRT Morro do Outeiro → short walk.

Stage & Live Music

Theatro Municipal hosts the Syon Trio tonight - chamber programming in Cinelândia that moves quickly at the box office. Candlelight revisits Bruno Mars at the Museu do Amanhã, a short photogenic set inside the Calatrava architecture. Late rooms: Chediak headlines TRAUMA, CyberKills plays Sacadura 154 - both electronic, both skewing late.

04Getting AroundTRANSPORT

Saturday schedules across all modes. MetrôRio Linhas 1, 2, and 4 at Saturday frequency. Line 4 from General Osório to Jardim Oceânico is the simplest Zona Sul → Barra route for IEM Rio - transfer to BRT at the end of the line for Farmasi Arena. VLT serves Praça Mauá direct from Central and Carioca - the cleanest in-and-out for Rio Fashion Week.

Tiradentes exodus: Heavy outbound traffic on BR-040 (Petrópolis, Juiz de Fora), BR-101 (Costa Verde), and Via Dutra (SP direction) from late morning. Costa Verde toll booths typically queue from 11h. Aterro and Lagoa thicken from mid-afternoon as the rain cells build.

05Where to EatFOOD

Long-lunch Saturday: Urca - Bar Urca or Garota da Urca - for seafood with a bay view; Humaitá and Botafogo botecos (Adega Pérola, Casa Momus) for a slower pace. Lapa and Santa Teresa work for dinner-into-nightlife - Aconchego Carioca for feijoada, Espírito Santa for Amazonian plates. Centro hotel rooftops (Santa Teresa, Windsor, Marina) line up with the 21h30 runway close at Pier Mauá.

Tiradentes weekend booking: Saturday and Sunday reservations in Ipanema, Leblon, and Botafogo are tight - book tonight if not already. Parque Olímpico near Farmasi Arena is thin on mid-range dining inside the perimeter; Shopping Metropolitano or a 20-minute drive to Barra's Av. Olegário Maciel opens the full Barra scene.

06Practical InfoESSENTIALS

Currency: USD/BRL around R$4.99 at Friday's close, the fifth consecutive session with the real below R$5.00 - the strongest levels since March 2024. Airport FX desks carry wide spreads; Zona Sul casas de câmbio on Rua Visconde de Pirajá offer better small-amount rates.

Holiday watch: Tuesday April 21 is Tiradentes - national holiday, B3 closed, most banks closed, many pharmacies and grocers at reduced hours. Monday runs on normal rules but is the last B3 session before the break. Plan essential errands for Monday rather than pushing to Tuesday.

Beach tip: Posts 8–10 in Ipanema busiest 10h–13h before clouds build. Arrive early for shade rentals. Santa Teresa's bondinho runs the regular Saturday schedule. Cristo receives morning visitors under clear skies; afternoon is a coin toss as the cells arrive.

07Community & LifestyleEXPAT LIFE

Saturday plan for MAM visitors: Arrive at the Aterro before the 10h opening for a quieter encounter with the Valentim show, then walk 15 minutes along the Aterro to Parque Lage for coffee and the Escola de Artes Visuais. The combination reads as a single morning and costs nothing beyond café prices.

Feira Hippie de Ipanema runs on Praça General Osório from 08h through evening - the Saturday institution for crafts, art, and casual dining. Works well as a rainy-cell filler. Parkrun Flamengo held its 08h 5km at the Aterro this morning - next slot is Saturday April 25. InterNations Rio weekend coffee circles meet informally across Leblon and Ipanema cafés.

Families: Jardim Botânico and Parque Lage work as rainy-day backstops with café coverage. AquaRio packs in the afternoon when showers push people indoors - mornings are smoother.

08Game DaySPORT

IEM Rio 2026 Day 2 is the city's competitive centerpiece: CS2 Major group stage at Farmasi Arena from 11h15, upper and lower brackets through the late match. Rio's CS2 crowd is among the loudest on the global circuit.

Sailing fleets run Guanabara Bay through early afternoon before the showers build - Iate Clube do Rio and Clube Naval Charitas keep normal Saturday schedules. Surf at Arpoador and Prainha sits shoulder-to-head-high on the morning forecast; conditions deteriorate after 13h as the southerly kicks in and cloud cells arrive.

09Business & MarketsFINANCE

Friday close: Ibovespa slipped below 197,000 to 196,819 after signalled Strait of Hormuz reopening brought relief to global energy chains but weighed on commodities and Petrobras. The index is still carrying a double-digit year-to-date gain. Dollar held at R$4.99 - fifth consecutive session below R$5.00. April month-to-date remains positive.

Key ahead: Selic at 14.75%. Focus IPCA 2026 at 4.71% (five consecutive weekly upgrades). Next Copom: April 28–29 - market balancing inflation pressure against real strength. Structural reentry level flagged by desks at 199,350 for the run towards 200,000. Tuesday's Tiradentes shortens the coming B3 week to three sessions. For the week's full movement, see The Rio Times' latest Brazil Morning Call.

10Plan AheadCOMING UP TIRADENTES WEEKEND

Sun Apr 19: IEM Rio 2026 Grand Final at Farmasi Arena. 26°C, 15% rain.

Mon Apr 20: Last B3 session before Tiradentes. Normal schedules. 26°C.

Tue Apr 21: Tiradentes - public holiday. B3 closed. Museums open. 26°C.

COMING UP

Apr 22: Yoshitaka Amano - Além da Fantasia opens at CCBB Rio.

Apr 26: The Weeknd at Estádio Nilton Santos.

Apr 28–29: Copom meeting - Selic decision.

Jun 11 – Jul 19: FIFA World Cup Fan Fest on Copacabana beach.

Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief - your Rio de Janeiro daily guide - Saturday, April 18, 2026. Published for residents and visitors. All times in Brasília time (BRT, UTC-3). Weather: open-source API. Culture: MAM Rio, MAR, CCBB, Paço Imperial, Riotur. Markets: B3, Banco Central. Sport: CBF.

Related coverage: Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief - Friday, April 17 | São Paulo Daily Brief - Friday, April 17 | Brazil's Morning Call