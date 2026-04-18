Health Cards Discontinued Qatar Residents To Use National ID For Healthcare
The decision, issued by Public Health Minister Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al Mahmoud, applies to services at Hamad Medical Corporation, the Primary Health Care Corporation, and other healthcare facilities.Recommended For You
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Residents will no longer need a physical health card, as their health number will be verified electronically when they present their QID.
However, the previously approved fees for the health card and its annual renewal will continue to be collected from residents.
The move is part of efforts to simplify procedures, unify official documents, and improve the overall patient experience.ALSO READ
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