Wrestlemania 42: When, Where To Watch WWE's Biggest Event And What To Expect

MENAFN - Live Mint) WWE's flagship event, WrestleMania 42, has kicked off at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, marking the second consecutive year the city is hosting the event.

According to a report by USA Today, the event is being held over two days and features a packed card with 13 confirmed matches, including several title bouts and marquee rivalries.

Is WrestleMania 42 Available On ESPN?

In the United States, WrestleMania 42 is being streamed on ESPN's digital platform, with select portions also airing on its television channels. However, availability differs for international audiences.

| John Cena returns to WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas as official host

For viewers in India and other global markets, the event is available to stream on Netflix, which holds international streaming rights for WWE content.

When Does WrestleMania 42 Start?

Both nights of WrestleMania 42 begin at 6 p.m. ET (3:30 a.m. IST the following day). The pre-show, often referred to as the“countdown show”, starts earlier in the day, offering previews and analysis ahead of the main matches.

John Cena Returns As Host

The event is being hosted by John Cena, a 17-time world champion who stepped away from in-ring competition in December 2025. This marks his first appearance at WrestleMania since his retirement match, adding to the event's significance.

Key Matches On The Card

WrestleMania 42 features a mix of championship contests, tag team clashes and high-profile singles matches.

Cody Rhodes vs Randy Orton – Undisputed WWE Championship Seth Rollins vs Gunther AJ Lee vs Becky Lynch – Women's Intercontinental Championship Logan Paul teams up in a multi-person tag match Several women's tag team and championship bouts

CM Punk vs Roman Reigns – World Heavyweight Championship Brock Lesnar vs Oba Femi Rhea Ripley vs Jade Cargill – WWE Women's Championship Intercontinental Championship ladder match featuring multiple competitors Additional singles and tag team matches

Night 1 (April 18):Night 2 (April 19):What To Expect

With multiple championship titles on the line and appearances from some of WWE's biggest names, WrestleMania 42 continues the promotion's tradition of delivering high-stakes entertainment on a global stage. The inclusion of celebrity participants and returning stars has further amplified interest in this year's edition.