Palestinian Martyred By Israeli Occupation Forces' Gunfire In Southern Gaza Strip

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: A Palestinian was martyred on Saturday, April 18, 2026, after being shot by Israeli occupation forces in the southern Gaza Strip.

Medical sources said the Palestinian was martyred following gunfire by Israeli occupation forces targeting civilians north of Rafah city in southern Gaza.

Earlier, Gaza's Ministry of Health announced that the death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, has risen to 72,549 martyrs, with 172,274 injured.