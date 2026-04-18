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News Update! 18-04-2026
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Quick update on the top stories...
QNL wins Gold Award at Cyber Security Drill.
Qatar should consider a six-point strategy to support post-war opportunities in tourism, hospitality: KPMGQNL Cyber Security Drill KPMG
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