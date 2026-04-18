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Swiss Railway Maintenance Backlog Comes To CHF9.5Bn

Swiss Railway Maintenance Backlog Comes To CHF9.5Bn


2026-04-18 02:06:59
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The maintenance backlog on the network run by the Swiss Federal Railways rose by 12% in 2025 to CHF 9.5 billion ($12.2 billion). But the Federal Railways still rates its infrastructure as“good to sufficient”. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss railway maintenance backlog comes to CHF9.5bn This content was published on April 18, 2026 - 13:37 3 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Italiano it FFS: ritardo di manutenzione ammonta a 9,5 miliardi Original Read more: FFS: ritardo di manutenzione ammonta a 9,5 mil

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This was announced by the Federal Railways in its annual report on the state of the network.

Despite the growing need for renovations, the Federal Railways gave the overall condition of its infrastructure a mark of 2.8 on a scale of 1 to 5, a similar score to the previous year.

The high availability of the infrastructure was ensured thanks to a reallocation of financial resources, it added. That is, funds intended for preventive maintenance and planned renewals were instead used for short-term, unplanned maintenance measures.

This costlier maintenance work stabilised operations, but also contributed to a longer-term delay in renovation work.“Without corrective action, in the medium term there is a risk of a situation similar to that in other countries,” the Federal Railways stated.

More More Swiss Federal Railways reports record passenger numbers in 2025

This content was published on Mar 11, 2026 The Swiss Federal Railways carried a record 1.43 million passengers in 2025.

Read more: Swiss Federal Railways reports record passenger numbers in

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