Swiss Railway Maintenance Backlog Comes To CHF9.5Bn

This was announced by the Federal Railways in its annual report on the state of the network.

Despite the growing need for renovations, the Federal Railways gave the overall condition of its infrastructure a mark of 2.8 on a scale of 1 to 5, a similar score to the previous year.

The high availability of the infrastructure was ensured thanks to a reallocation of financial resources, it added. That is, funds intended for preventive maintenance and planned renewals were instead used for short-term, unplanned maintenance measures.

This costlier maintenance work stabilised operations, but also contributed to a longer-term delay in renovation work.“Without corrective action, in the medium term there is a risk of a situation similar to that in other countries,” the Federal Railways stated.

This content was published on Mar 11, 2026 The Swiss Federal Railways carried a record 1.43 million passengers in 2025.