Sri Lanka Leads Transport Talks With Belarus, Russia In St. Petersburg

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka's Minister of Transport, Highways and Urban Development, Bimal Rathnayake, led a series of high-level discussions on the sidelines of the International Transport and Logistics Forum in St. Petersburg to advance bilateral and multilateral cooperation in transport, aviation, urban development, and sustainable mobility. The engagements, held with counterparts from Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan, focused on expanding connectivity, modernizing urban transport systems, and fostering capacity building and knowledge exchange to support Sri Lanka's transport modernization agenda.

In bilateral talks with Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation, Andrey Nikitin, Minister Rathnayake emphasized Sri Lanka's ongoing transport modernization programme, outlining priorities in infrastructure development, urban mobility, and efficiency enhancements. The discussions explored Russian involvement in transport-related projects in Sri Lanka, technical collaboration, and knowledge sharing, with a view to strengthening institutional linkages and forging long-term partnerships.

A key outcome of the engagements was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Training and Capacity Building in the transport sector. The MoU aims to facilitate skill development and professional exchange, highlighting opportunities for Sri Lankan professionals to receive training at the Russian University of Transport as part of broader human resource development cooperation. Additionally, Minister Rathnayake requested the continued operation of Aeroflot flights to Sri Lanka throughout the year to sustain air connectivity for tourism, trade, and people-to-people ties.

On the sidelines of the forum, Minister Bimal Rathnayake engaged with key counterparts from both Belarus and Kazakhstan to advance direct flight connectivity and broader bilateral cooperation. During a meeting with Kazakhstan's Minister of Transport, Nurlan Sauranbayev, both parties emphasized strengthening transport and aviation ties, with a clear focus on expediting the signing of an Air Services Agreement to boost tourism and trade between Sri Lanka and Kazakhstan.

Subsequently, Minister Rathnayake held a productive discussion with Belarusian counterpart Alexei Lyakhnovich. The discussions highlighted the prospective signing of an Air Services Agreement to enhance connectivity and mobility, along with exploring capacity-building opportunities, including training Sri Lankan professionals at the Belarusian State University of Transport.

Ambassador Shobini Gunasekera and Media Secretary to the Minister of Transport, Rajitha Dasanayaka, along with the Hon. Consul of Sri Lanka in St. Petersburg, Vagram Zakharyan, were present at the meetings.