May 4 Is Expiry Date Of TMC's Syndicate, Jungle Law: PM Modi In WB

'May 4 is Expiry Date of TMC's Syndicate'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed full confidence of the BJP victory in West Bengal assembly polls and launched a scathing attack on Trinamool Congress, saying "May 4 is the expiry date of TMC's syndicate and this reign of jungle law".

Addressing an election rally here, PM Modi said there will be accountability for all wrongdoings after the results of the assembly polls are declared on May 4. He said a storm of change is sweeping through Bengal and the way the "women of Bengal and the youth of Bengal have opened a front against TMC in today's first phase of voting" is being watched by the entire country.

PM Modi said the large turnout in Bengal is an indication that "fear is losing and the victory of trust is certain".

"Exactly 10 days from now, when the votes are counted, I am confident that the lotus will bloom everywhere," he said. He urged people, including first-time voters, "to uproot and throw away Bengal's 'nirmam' government".

'TMC's Anti-Women Face Exposed'

"I can see a wave of change being led by women, because women are among the biggest victims of this insensitive government. Incidents like RG Kar and Sandeshkhali show that rapists and goons are protected by the TMC. The way our mothers and daughters have been troubled is something women will never forget," he said.

"The TMC and all these parties' anti-women face has once again brazenly come to the fore. Just a few days ago, what happened in Parliament, you all have seen it. The BJP government had come to Parliament with a proposal to provide 33 percent reservation to women from the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, but TMC voted against it, TMC has snatched away the rights of Bengal's women," he added.

Opposition parties have said that they fully support women's reservation but opposed the manner in which the government sought to link women's quota bill with delimitation.

Promises for Bengal, Accusations of Corruption

In his speech, PM Modi said the BJP's resolve is to transform the Bhanga Mela of Mathurapur into a matter of pride for the Swachh Bharat Mission. "We will provide digital skills to the artisans of this fair, equip them with safety gear, and convert the fairground into an organized market hub. The ruthless government of Bengal is only concerned with its own interests; it has no concern for your joys and sorrows," he said.

"The heritage of Bengal and the strength of Bengal are known to the entire world. But TMC has cast a spell on this strength and settled down. Here, no work gets done without corruption. TMC demands a cut in every job! TMC's syndicate people are seated everywhere. The 15-year rule of this syndicate has reached its expiry date, and that date is 4 May. After 4 May, every act of loot will be held accountable," he added.

Focus on Fishermen and Blue Economy

PM Modi said that as soon as a BJP government is formed in Bengal, focus will be placed on the problems of fishermen. "Our effort will be to ensure that the fishermen here are not limited to just local markets, that their fish reaches larger markets, even goes outside the country. Under a BJP government, the seas will be secure and also become a source of prosperity for Bengal. It is the BJP government that created the Ministry of Fisheries at the Centre. We are promoting the blue economy and have linked Kisan Credit Cards with fishermen. In the manifesto, the BJP has also announced the development of Bengal as a fish export hub. This will increase the income of every family here. Youth will get new opportunities," he said.

West Bengal recorded over 77 per cent voting till 3.30 pm today in the first phase of polling on 152 seats. The remaining seats will go to the polls on April 29 and results will be announced on May 4. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)