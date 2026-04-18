PM Modi Regrets Failure Of Women's Reservation Bill At Coimbatore Rally, Targets DMK

MENAFN - IANS) Coimbatore, April 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed disappointment over the failure to pass the Women's Reservation Bill, while addressing a high-profile election rally in Coimbatore in support of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

With campaigning set to conclude on Tuesday, political parties have intensified their outreach in the final stretch before voting.

As part of this push, Prime Minister Modi had earlier held a roadshow in Nagercoil on April 15 and continued his campaign in Coimbatore, where he addressed a public meeting at the CODISSIA Grounds at around 6 p.m.

The Prime Minister arrived at Coimbatore airport and proceeded to the venue via a roadshow, drawing large crowds along the route.

The rally was attended by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and leaders of allied parties.

During his address, Prime Minister Modi introduced NDA candidates from Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and the Nilgiris, and expressed confidence that the alliance would emerge victorious in the State.

“The people of Tamil Nadu have clearly decided that the NDA will win and the DMK will be defeated,” he said, adding that Coimbatore has always stood for development-oriented politics.

Referring to the Women's Reservation Bill, the PM said it was unfortunate that the legislation could not be passed.“It is disappointing that such a significant effort for women's empowerment failed. I wanted more women from ordinary families to enter politics,” he said.

Launching a sharp attack on the ruling DMK and its ally Congress, Prime Minister Modi alleged that their“politics of hatred” led to the Bill's failure. He described Tamil Nadu as a key engine of India's development and praised its contributions to the national economy.

The Prime Minister also accused the DMK government of promoting“family rule” and claimed it lacked transparency. Drawing a contrast, he cited the rise of leaders without political backgrounds in the NDA ecosystem.

Prime Minister Modi further alleged corruption in the State, including irregularities linked to the TASMAC liquor network, and promised a thorough investigation if the NDA came to power.

He accused the DMK of targeting Coimbatore out of political vendetta and urged women voters to question the ruling party on why a“golden opportunity” like the Women's Reservation Bill was blocked.