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Kyrgyzstan Looks To Türkiye And Azerbaijan For Regional Progress

Kyrgyzstan Looks To Türkiye And Azerbaijan For Regional Progress


2026-04-18 10:05:20
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Kyrgyzstan relies on its partners, including Türkiye and Azerbaijan, to advance its development goals, Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev said, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking at a panel discussion held as part of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Kulubayev emphasized that regional integration is not an end goal but an ongoing process.

“Regional integration requires political will, compromises, and trust-especially trust among our peoples. Central Asia has always been a region of dialogue. We support stable and predictable peace that creates opportunities for development,” he stated.

The minister noted that Central Asia can contribute to regional growth by strengthening connectivity, developing transport and energy corridors, and supporting dialogue on security issues.

“After 35 years, one thing is clear: Central Asia has become a strong region. We are independent actors with our own voice,” Kulubayev added.

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AzerNews

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