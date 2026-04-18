School Bus Operations To Resume In UAE

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: School bus operations in the United Arab Emirates will resume starting Monday, April 20, 2026, for all public and private schools in the country.

The country's Ministry of Education announced this stating that this decision comes following assessments conducted by the National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority.

It further stated that the ministry will continue to monitor and assess the situation on a regular basis and take necessary measures in line with any developments.

It also urged general public to remain vigilant and follow official instructions at all times.