Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
School Bus Operations To Resume In UAE

School Bus Operations To Resume In UAE


2026-04-18 10:01:38
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: School bus operations in the United Arab Emirates will resume starting Monday, April 20, 2026, for all public and private schools in the country.

The country's Ministry of Education announced this stating that this decision comes following assessments conducted by the National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority.

It further stated that the ministry will continue to monitor and assess the situation on a regular basis and take necessary measures in line with any developments.

It also urged general public to remain vigilant and follow official instructions at all times.

MENAFN18042026000063011010ID1110999648



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search