Congress' Track Record Reflects Women's Rights Neglect, Shah Bano Case Prime Example: Madan Rathore​

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 18 (IANS) Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Rathore has strongly criticised the Congress party, terming it“anti-women” and asserting that its historical track record reflects consistent neglect of women's rights.​

Citing the Shah Bano case as a prominent example, he stated that the then Congress government overturned a Supreme Court judgment through legislative action, thereby denying justice to a woman.​

According to him, this decision not only affected the individual concerned but also dealt a blow to the dignity and self-respect of millions of Muslim women across the country. ​

He further alleged that instead of working towards women's empowerment and dignity, Congress has long regarded women merely as“silent voters.”

​Rathore emphasised that women today are excelling across all sectors, including industry, science, and space, and are shaping the nation's future with confidence and independence.

​He asserted that women deserve adequate representation in both the Legislative Assemblies and the Lok Sabha.

​He added that the Bharatiya Janata Party has undertaken concrete steps to safeguard the dignity and rights of Muslim women, thereby strengthening their confidence and self-respect.

​Rathore also highlighted that former Chief Minister Bhairon Singh Shekhawat took a historic step towards women's political empowerment by introducing reservations in Panchayati Raj institutions and local bodies.

​He noted that leaders such as former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee Ji also made sustained efforts to ensure greater representation for women in Parliament and state legislatures.

​Given that such important legislation requires a two-thirds majority in Parliament, he said it is expected that all parties, including Congress, should extend constructive support.

​However, Rathore alleged that the Congress has consistently hesitated to back such measures due to fears that empowering women politically could weaken its traditional vote bank. He termed this approach unjust to women and detrimental to democratic progress.

​He urged all political parties to prioritise women's rights and dignity and to work collectively to empower them.

​Concluding his statement, Rathore said Congress fears that granting genuine political rights to women would undermine its political base, which is why it has avoided taking a clear stand on key issues like women's reservation.

​He asserted that women in the country are now aware and empowered, and will no longer tolerate political manipulation regarding their rights, dignity, and representation.

​He emphasised that the time has come to ensure women receive their rightful share in legislative bodies, and that the public will hold accountable those who obstruct this progress.