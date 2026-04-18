Calvin Harris In India: DJ Set To Perform In Mumbai Tonight, Then Delhi

Calvin Harris's Multi-City India Tour

Renowned Scottish DJ Calvin Harris is all set to perform in Mumbai tonight. On Saturday afternoon, Calvin was spotted exiting the Mumbai airport. Before getting into his car, he briefly interacted with paparazzi and cheerfully posed for photos. After performing in Mumbai, Calvin will head to New Delhi on Sunday for his show. He also performed in Bengaluru on Friday night.

Sunburn CEO on Positioning India as EDM Hub

On Calvin's India tour, Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, earlier said, "Electronic music has always had a special resonance with Indian fans and Calvin Harris' first-ever and much-awaited shows here are the culmination of that growing energy, now across three cities. By bringing world-renowned artists like Calvin, we're positioning India as a vital destination on the global EDM touring map. With our expertise in building cutting-edge dance music experiences, these nights will match the scale and intensity of the world's greatest stages, right here in India."

The DJ Behind Era-Defining Hits

Known for era-defining hits like 'We Found Love', 'One Kiss' and 'Summer', Calvin has shaped electronic music over the past decade, collaborating with icons including Rihanna, Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith and Ellie Goulding.

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