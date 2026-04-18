SBU Strikes Three Russian Warships In Occupied Crimea

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The SBU announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

The operation targeted the Russian Navy's landing ship Yamal, the large landing ship Azov, as well as another naval vessel of undetermined type.

There are also reports of a possible strike on a Russian Grachonok anti-sabotage boat of Project 21980.

In addition, SBU drones damaged the antenna block of the Delfin communications system, the MR-10M1 Mys-M1 radar station, and fuel tanks at the Yugtorsan oil depot.

"The SBU is systematically and consistently destroying the enemy along the entire front line, including temporarily occupied Crimea. Our operatives are reducing the combat capability of the fleet, deliberately disrupting logistics, and depriving the enemy of the ability to fully use the peninsula as a military base," the security agency said.

General Staff confirms strikes on four Russian oil industry facilities

It added that each strike on ships and critical infrastructure has a cumulative effect and directly reduces Russia's ability to wage war.

"This work will not stop: the intensity and depth of SBU operations will only increase until the enemy loses the ability to operate on Ukrainian territory," the statement said.

As of April 17, 2026, Ukraine has destroyed multiple Russian naval assets in the Black and Azov Seas since the start of the full-scale invasion, including major warships, patrol vessels, support ships, landing craft, and one submarine.