Russian Drone Hits Meat Processing Plant In Kharkiv Region, Three Injured
"According to the investigation, on April 18 at around 11:00, a strike drone, preliminarily identified as a Molniya type, hit a meat processing plant in Bohodukhiv. As a result of the attack, three employees suffered acute stress reactions," the statement said.
Later, Russian forces carried out another drone strike, this time reportedly using an Italmas-type UAV, on the village of Zolochiv in the Bohodukhiv district. The strike damaged three vehicles, with no reported casualties.Read also: Four injured in Russian shelling across Kherson region over past day
Under the procedural guidance of the Bohodukhiv District Prosecutor's Office, pre-trial investigations have been launched into war crimes under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
As previously reported, seven people were injured in Russian attacks across the Kharkiv region over the past day.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment