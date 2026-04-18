Russian Drone Hits Meat Processing Plant In Kharkiv Region, Three Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram.

"According to the investigation, on April 18 at around 11:00, a strike drone, preliminarily identified as a Molniya type, hit a meat processing plant in Bohodukhiv. As a result of the attack, three employees suffered acute stress reactions," the statement said.

Later, Russian forces carried out another drone strike, this time reportedly using an Italmas-type UAV, on the village of Zolochiv in the Bohodukhiv district. The strike damaged three vehicles, with no reported casualties.

Four injured in Russian shelling across Kherson region over past day

Under the procedural guidance of the Bohodukhiv District Prosecutor's Office, pre-trial investigations have been launched into war crimes under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As previously reported, seven people were injured in Russian attacks across the Kharkiv region over the past day.