Toni Higginbotham Media Commence Informative Features On Organising Winter Weddings & Events In Melbourne

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Toni Higginbotham Media is an online magazine website managed by Australian Bloggers on lifestyle matters, travel and fashion for the discerning blog reader on the web. The site also features all things from health, social media, diet, fitness, home & garden matters right through to tips for selecting a chiropractor or home builder. There is something for everyone.

During May they will respond to reader enquiries relating to winter weddings and events with features from who are specialists at assisting with arranging weddings across Victoria. The first feature is on the benefits of hiring chairs and sound equipment as well as tips on catering for the big day.

Melbourne Party Hire Co are recognised as having one of the largest selections of chairs for hire in Melbourne with their experienced staff able to advise on the most suitable options for the event and numbers attending. They also have an extensive selection of sound and living equipment needed for outdoor or location weddings. Their experienced staff are able to advise on the most suitable options for the location and environment the wedding is being held. To learn more about them and their array of items & technology they have for your event, visit their website here:

Toni Higginbotham, Head of Content for the magazine, said this in his interview with CBD Media“The website blog has been experiencing great growth in visitors to the online magazine over recent years. The management team have listened to the feedback survey from website visitors as to the content and experience they seek. The team have seen the importance of also staying at the leading edge of technology to keep in touch with clients the way they expect and to communicate in the best way possible the array of information provided to all visitors to the website.”

Learn more about Toni Higginbotham Media and their array of lifestyle blogging features via their website here:

About Toni Higginbotham Media

Toni Higginbotham Media is an online lifestyle magazine and leading Australian online lifestyle magazine site for the discerning reader on the web, on all things from health, fitness, home and garden matters right through to tips for selecting a Family Lawyer or cosmetic dentist. Something for everyone.

The blog has been in operation for over 10 years and is committed to meet client needs both in the information they provided readers and technology they use. The leading Australian online lifestyle magazine has a long history of regularly featuring unknown Australian industry sectors and companies.

