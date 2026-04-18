6 Vegetables You Should Avoid During A Heatwave To Stay Cool And Hydrated

Certain vegetables can increase body heat, strain digestion and worsen dehydration in summer. Experts suggest limiting spicy, fibrous and heavy vegetables during heatwaves while choosing lighter, water-rich foods instead.

Ginger and raw garlic can naturally increase body heat during hot weather. Eating too much may lead to acidity and make dehydration worse.

Chillies contain capsaicin, which can trigger excessive sweating in high heat. This may leave the body feeling more drained during a heatwave.

Leafy greens like spinach can be harder to digest in extreme temperatures. Their dense mineral content may put extra pressure on the body.

Raw onions are often seen as cooling, but excess intake may irritate the stomach. Too much can also cause bloating during hot summer days.

Carrots and winter radish need more water to digest properly. In a heatwave, they may contribute to internal dryness if hydration is low.

Heavy vegetables like taro and similar roots can slow digestion in summer. They may leave you feeling sluggish when temperatures rise sharply.