Pahalgam Terror Attack: Kashmir Demands Action Against Terror, Says Expert

Director of the European Foundation for South Asian Studies, Junaid Qureshi, said that as one year passes since the deadly terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, voices across Kashmir continue to express grief, concern, and a demand for decisive action against terrorism and its ecosystem.

"No matter how we try to spin it, we must face the reality," he said, describing the incident as a targeted act of violence against tourists. The April 22, 2025, attack at Baisaran Valley left 26 civilians dead after armed terrorists opened fire, reportedly targeting victims after confirming their identity. The attack was later claimed by Lashkar-e-Taiba and its offshoot, The Resistance Front.

External Involvement and Economic Impact

Qureshi, who is also an analyst from the Kashmir valley, alleged external involvement behind such attacks, stating, "These organisations are sponsored, trained and funded by Pakistan," and warned that such incidents aim to disrupt peace and development efforts in Jammu and Kashmir. He further highlighted the economic impact on the region, particularly on tourism. "Kashmir's tourism industry has suffered tremendously," he said, noting that businesses linked to the sector have faced losses, affecting employment and slowing investment in the region.

India's Response and a Call for Kashmiri Responsibility

Referring to India's response, Qureshi pointed to shifts in bilateral dynamics following the attack, including developments around the Indus Waters Treaty and counter-terror operations like Operation Sindoor. "India can and will strike terrorism infrastructure if it continues to be a victim of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism," he said. At the same time, he stressed the need for collective responsibility within Kashmiri society. "As Kashmiris, while we condemn this attack, we must make it absolutely clear to the world that... Pakistan have nothing to do with us," he said, adding, "We Kashmiris do not subscribe to 'their' Islam."

Eradicating Terrorist Ideologies

Qureshi also warned that the threat of radicalisation persists, citing later incidents, including a blast near the Red Fort in November 2025. He called for stronger measures beyond conventional approaches. "Instead of mere reform or rehabilitation, eradication of terrorist ideologies... is what is required," he asserted.

A Public Stance Against Extremism

Calling for a more visible public stance, he said, "Mere social media posts condemnations are not enough. We need to come out and demonstrate." He further added that society must actively reject extremist ideology, urging people to "ostracise these terrorists and their ideology."

Concluding with a strong message, Qureshi said, "It is time that we Kashmiris tell the rest of India and the world, ' Not in our name!"

The anniversary serves as a moment of remembrance, reflection, and renewed calls for peace, unity, and firm action against terrorism in the region. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)