Assam: Major Liquor Smuggling Racket Busted, 150 Cases Seized

A major liquor smuggling racket involving supplies meant for Army canteens was busted in Assam's Misamari area, with authorities seizing around 150 cases of liquor, officials said on Saturday.

Joint Operation Busts Racket

According to officials, the seizure was made on April 17 near the Misamari railway station during a joint operation by Assam Police, the Tezpur-based Gajraj Intelligence Unit, and local Army authorities.

The consignment was originally intended for sale through Canteen Stores Department (CSD) outlets catering to Army personnel, but was allegedly being diverted into unauthorised channels.

"Acting on specific intelligence, the joint team intercepted the consignment while it was being moved out of the depot premises," officials said. They added that the operation exposed a well-coordinated attempt to smuggle restricted supplies, underlining continued vigilance and coordination among agencies to curb illegal activities and protect the integrity of military supply chains.

Investigation Underway

An FIR has been registered at Misamari Police Station in connection with the maamle, and further investigation is underway, officials added. (ANI)

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