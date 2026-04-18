Spot Bitcoin Etfs Near $1B Weekly Inflows As Risk Appetite Improves

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted nearly $1 billion in net inflows over the past week, marking their strongest showing in more than three months as risk sentiment rebounded. SoSoValue estimates total weekly inflows of $996 million, the highest since early January, underscoring renewed institutional interest in spot exposure to the largest cryptocurrency.

In daily terms, Friday delivered the peak with $663.9 million of inflows, followed by $411.5 million on Tuesday and $186 million on Wednesday. Thursday saw a more modest $26 million, while Monday began with a $291 million outflow. Across the week, total net assets in spot Bitcoin ETFs climbed above $101 billion by Friday, accompagned by a surge in activity with daily trading volumes approaching $4.8 billion. The backdrop remains a shift in investors' appetite for risk assets as macro and geopolitical signals evolve.

Related coverage earlier highlighted Morgan Stanley's Bitcoin fund moving ahead of WisdomTree after six straight days of inflows, illustrating a broader pattern of growing institutional engagement with Bitcoin-linked offers. Morgan Stanley's Bitcoin fund overtakes WisdomTree after six trading days is a reference point for how big-name managers are contributing to the ETF narrative.

Nearly $1 billion in weekly net inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs, with Friday alone accounting for about two-thirds of the total. Assets in spot BTC ETFs surpassed $101 billion by week's end, and daily trading volumes neared $4.8 billion, signaling heightened liquidity and interest. Market sentiment is shifting toward de-escalation indicators and risk-on assets, even as the Federal Reserve remains cautious on policy timing. BTC price action and volatility appear influenced by geopolitical developments, with notable moves tied to shifts in macro risk premia rather than pure price trends alone.

Key takeawaysDe-escalation signals and the ETF tide

Analysts who track crypto market structure observe a liquidity-driven rebalancing in Bitcoin. Bitunix researchers point to a broader shift: markets are pricing in how geopolitical tensions might unfold rather than merely their persistence. Signs of easing tensions, particularly in US–Iran dynamics, have reduced the immediacy of extreme risk scenarios and have tempered demand for traditional safe-haven assets like the U.S. dollar.

From a macro perspective, the Federal Reserve remains in a cautious stance, with expectations for rate cuts still limited. At the same time, concerns about the United States' debt trajectory and elevated long-term yields are nudging investors away from perceived risk-free assets, nudging capital toward alternatives such as Bitcoin. In this context, BTC is described as being in a liquidity-redistribution phase, trading within a defined range-roughly a resistance zone above $75,000 and a developing support around $72,000. The ongoing liquidation heatmaps imply a search for a new equilibrium rather than a clear directional breakout.

These dynamics matter for investors because they suggest that the ETF inflows may reflect a longer-term reallocation of portfolios rather than fleeting sentiment shifts. If inflows persist, they could bolster spot exposure even in the face of potential macro headwinds, offering a more durable baseline for demand than temporary risk-on rallies alone.

Geopolitics, markets, and a sudden price move for BTC

The past week's headlines carried a prominent geopolitics catalyst that rippled through markets. On Friday, Iran's foreign minister announced the Strait of Hormuz would be opened to commercial shipping for the duration of the current ceasefire, a move quickly echoed by U.S. President Donald Trump. The development calmed fears of immediate supply disruption in one of the world's most critical oil transit routes, lightening some of the risk premium embedded in energy and broader markets.

In the wake of the Hormuz news, Bitcoin reacted decisively. Prices rose to breach $77,000, reflecting a risk-on impulse that extended beyond crypto markets. Concurrently, Brent crude declined by around 10% to roughly $85 per barrel, illustrating the broad risk-on tilt that can accompany geopolitical easing when investors reassess inflation and growth expectations.

The latest price action sits within the larger context described by market analysts: Bitcoin's role as a non-sovereign store of value and a hedge against traditional financial fragility continues to attract a new cohort of institutional participants through spot ETFs. While the macro backdrop remains mixed, the ETF inflows and the post-Hormuz rally indicate that crypto markets are increasingly intertwined with macro flows, liquidity dynamics, and geopolitical headlines.

What readers should watch next

Looking ahead, the persistence of ETF inflows will be a key signal to monitor. If money continues to move into spot BTC ETFs, it could reinforce Bitcoin's pricing as a liquid, institutional-accessible asset rather than a niche retail play. Conversely, any sustained shifts in macro policy expectations-such as clearer guidance on rate cuts-or renewed geopolitical risk could temper the current flow dynamics. The next steps for traders and investors will likely hinge on whether BTC can maintain its position within the current range and whether volumes can sustain the elevated pace that characterized this week's activity.

Risk & affiliate notice: Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.