IPL 2026: We Have To Turn Up Really Well As RCB Are Playing Really Well, Says Kuldeep

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 18 (IANS) Delhi Capitals left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav acknowledged the challenge of facing an in-form defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and said his team must raise its game in Saturdayâ€TMs IPL 2026 clash at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Axar Patel-led DC arrive after a weekâ€TMs break from the competition with an aim to end their two-game losing streak. â€œWe had a couple of days off and then obviously from 15th, we had one session in CoE and a couple of sessions here in Bangalore. So, lovely to have a couple of good sessions of training here.

â€œIf you look at our team, we have quality in our side and work collectively, that's the most important thing. Playing against RCB because they are playing really well and we have to turn up really well,â€ said Kuldeep in a pre-game chat with the broadcasters.

On DC's campaign so far, Kuldeep said, â€œLook, we started really well. We looked like a complete team in the first two games. Obviously, in the third game against Gujarat also, we were very good.

â€œUnfortunately, we lost the game by one run. But, in the last game also I believe we got a very good start with the bat. But obviously, losing four wickets in four overs, that actually changed the momentum for us.â€

Asked on what mindset does he take into Saturdayâ€TMs game, Kuldeep said, â€œIt's very important to understand the situation when you bowl and especially playing here, a day game.

â€œEven in a night game also, you have seen the spinners get a bit of help from the wicket. If I get a couple of wickets in the middle overs, that'll be very good for the team and that's my role.â€