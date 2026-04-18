India's BRICS Chairship: Inaugural Academic Forum Held In New Delhi

Observer Research Foundation (ORF), in partnership with Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS), hosted the inaugural convening of the BRICS Academic Forum on April 17 and April 18 in the national capital.

India assumed the BRICS Chairship on January 1, 2026, under the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability", with the Academic Forum forming a key component of its broader engagement process during the Presidency year.

BRICS Must Collaborate Amid Global Challenges: ORF President

According to an official release, the inaugural event commenced with a welcome address by Samir Saran, President of ORF and Chair of the BRICS Think Tanks Council, India. He noted that at a time when the world is beset by conflict, persistent food security concerns, and disruptions to global supply chains, there has rarely been a more important moment for BRICS countries to collaborate, consult one another, and build pathways for the future. He also outlined the roadmap for the BRICS Academic Forum in the year ahead. Over the coming months, the Forum will host 13 international speakers and multiple convenings across India and abroad, fostering the exchange of ideas while showcasing India's diversity and warmth.

BRICS Has Evolved from Concept to Living Framework: India's Sherpa

Sudhakar Dalela, Secretary (ER) in the Ministry of External Affairs and India's BRICS Sherpa, highlighted that 2026 marks two decades since the establishment of BRICS--an important milestone and an opportunity to reflect on its transformative journey. He noted that what began as an academic concept has evolved into a living framework and a major platform for cooperation among emerging economies. He underlined that India's Chairship reflects a people-centric, humanity-first approach aimed at delivering tangible benefits to citizens across member countries and reaffirmed India's commitment to working closely with BRICS members and partner countries to advance stability, sustainability, and inclusive growth.

Referring to the BRICS Academic Forum, Dalela described it as an important Track II platform that brings together scholars, academics, and policy thinkers to generate ideas and recommendations for leaders ahead of the Summit. He noted that discussions over the two-day convening would be organised around the four pillars of India's Chairship, with recommendations feeding into preparations for the 18th BRICS Summit.

A Platform for Intellectual Exchange and Policy Input

The inaugural convening brought together policymakers, academics, and representatives from leading research institutions across BRICS countries. Discussions focused on the evolving role of BRICS in shaping the international order, strengthening economic cooperation, and addressing shared global challenges.

As part of the broader BRICS process, the Academic Forum aims to serve as an important platform for intellectual exchange and policy input. During India's Presidency, the Forum will contribute to shaping policy recommendations through commissioned research papers and expert commentaries on strategic issues, which will be submitted to national Sherpas for consideration within the wider BRICS agenda. (ANI)

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