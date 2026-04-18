AIADMK's VN Ravi Confident Of NDA's Victory, Attacks DMK Government

AIADMK Virugambakkam constituency candidate VN Ravi on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister MK Stalin, alleging that people in Tamil Nadu are "fed up and angry" with the ruling DMK government and are seeking change in the upcoming Assembly elections. He also expressed confidence that the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would emerge victorious in the polls.

'People Unhappy with Present Administration'

Carrying out an extensive door-to-door campaign in the Choolaipallam area under the Virugambakkam Assembly constituency, Ravi was accompanied by cadres and leaders from NDA alliance partners, including AIADMK, Bharatiya Janata Party, PMK and other NDA allies. During the campaign, he distributed buttermilk and watermelon to cadres and the public to provide relief from the scorching heat.

Speaking to ANI, Ravi said the people of Tamil Nadu were unhappy with the present administration and were looking for a change in governance.

Ravi Dismisses Rahul Gandhi's Visit

He also attacked Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his recent visit to the poll-bound state ahead of the April 23 polling, saying it would have no impact on the electoral outcome. He alleged that Gandhi was attempting to create a narrative against the NDA alliance and dismissed his criticism of the BJP and AIADMK as baseless, adding that repeated electoral defeats have led him to make such statements.

On Delimitation Bill

Speaking on the Delimitation Bill, Ravi said the exercise would ultimately benefit Tamil Nadu by enabling proper restructuring of constituencies. Citing Virugambakkam as an example, which was earlier part of Alandur, he said such administrative changes improve clarity and governance efficiency. He further alleged that statements made by Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister MK Stalin on the issue were misleading and that they are liars.

NDA Confident of Forming Government

Public response to the AIADMK-led NDA alliance has been overwhelmingly positive and reiterated that the AIADMK -NDA alliance is confident of forming the government in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)