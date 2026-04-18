Dindigul Polls: AIADMK's Sreenivasan Faces DMK's Senthil Kumar

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader C Sreenivasan is aiming for a third consecutive victory from the Dindigul Assembly constituency as Tamil Nadu gears up for single-phase polling on April 23. The seat will see a contest between the AIADMK and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which has fielded IP Senthil Kumar.

Dindigul: A Key Commercial and Political Hub

Dindigul, a general category seat, holds considerable importance in Tamil Nadu's political landscape due to its unique mix of urban, semi-urban, and industrial voters. Centred around Dindigul city, the constituency is a major commercial and transport hub in southern Tamil Nadu, connecting key regions such as Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, Karur, and Palani.

Known widely for its lock manufacturing industry and thriving wholesale markets for agricultural commodities like onions and groundnuts, Dindigul represents a constituency where economic issues, trade networks, and urban infrastructure dominate electoral discourse. The electorate comprises traders, small-scale industrial workers, business owners, government employees, and a growing urban middle class.

Socially, it reflects a diverse composition including Thevar (Mukkulathor), Gounder, Scheduled Castes, Muslim trading communities, and other OBC groups. This diversity, coupled with strong trader associations and labour networks, makes electoral mobilisation in Dindigul both complex and highly competitive. Key campaign issues often revolve around urban infrastructure, traffic congestion, drinking water supply, waste management, industrial growth, and employment opportunities for youth.

Sreenivasan's Stronghold and Past Victories

The constituency has largely been dominated in recent years by C Sreenivasan, an AIADMK leader and former state minister. A four-time Member of Parliament and a key figure within the party, Sreenivasan has won consecutive Assembly elections in 2016 and 2021.

In 2016, he secured 91,413 votes (50.0 per cent), defeating DMK's Basheer Ahamed by a margin of 20,719 votes. He repeated his victory in 2021, winning with 90,595 votes (46.43 per cent) and defeating CPI(M)'s Pandi N by 17,747 votes, reaffirming AIADMK's hold over the constituency.

A Competitive Contest Ahead

However, the political dynamics in Dindigul suggest a competitive contest this time. While AIADMK has maintained a strong base, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance has shown growing strength across Tamil Nadu. In the 2021 elections, DMK's overall vote share in the district stood at around 45 per cent, indicating a narrowing gap between the two Dravidian majors.

The entry of IP Senthil Kumar, an experienced MLA from Palani and a prominent DMK leader, is expected to further intensify the contest. Historically, Dindigul has witnessed shifting political preferences. While AIADMK has emerged as the dominant force in recent Assembly elections, earlier contests saw strong performances from parties like the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the DMK.

The constituency's diverse social composition, including Thevar, Gounder, Scheduled Castes, and minority communities, often plays a decisive role in shaping electoral outcomes. Key issues in the constituency revolve around urban infrastructure, business growth, employment opportunities, and civic amenities such as water supply and waste management. As a major commercial hub, traders and industrial workers form an influential voting bloc, while youth voters increasingly focus on job creation and education.

Broader Electoral Landscape in Tamil Nadu

With AIADMK banking on its alliance with the NDA and the personal influence of Sreenivasan, and the DMK pushing for a breakthrough with Senthil Kumar, Dindigul is set for a closely fought battle. Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4.

The current tenure of the 234-member state assembly ends on May 10. The main electoral contest is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes Congress, DMDK, and other parties.

Looking to unseat the ruling alliance are the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) with BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)