TN BJP Accuses DMK Of Undermining State's Representation In Delimitation Debate

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 18 (IANS) The political debate over delimitation and women's reservation has intensified in Tamil Nadu, with BJP spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad accusing the ruling DMK of jeopardising the state's long-term constitutional and political interests.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Prasad alleged that the DMK's opposition to the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise could adversely impact Tamil Nadu's parliamentary representation.

He claimed that the BJP-led Union government's approach would strengthen the state's voice in Parliament while ensuring equitable representation.

Prasad pointed out that Tamil Nadu currently has 39 Lok Sabha seats, and under a proposed nationwide expansion of constituencies, the number could increase to 59. He said the Centre's plan seeks to integrate delimitation with the implementation of 33 per cent women's reservation, thereby balancing enhanced representation with gender equity.

Criticising the DMK's stance, he referred to a Private Member's Bill introduced by DMK Rajya Sabha MP, P. Wilson that calls for women's reservation without linking it to delimitation.

According to Prasad, implementing reservation within the existing 543-seat framework would leave Tamil Nadu with only 26 general seats, as 13 seats would be reserved for women. He further argued that a delimitation exercise conducted strictly on population without increasing the total number of seats could potentially reduce representation for states like Tamil Nadu.

However, he maintained that the Centre has assured that no state would lose seats under the proposed reforms. Highlighting disparities in voter distribution, Prasad noted that more than 120 constituencies across India have electorates exceeding 20 lakh, with some nearing 40 lakh voters. He said delimitation is essential to uphold the principle of equitable representation and ensure effective governance.

The DMK and its allies have consistently opposed delimitation based solely on population, raising concerns that such a move could disadvantage states that have successfully controlled population growth.

With elections approaching, the issue has emerged as a key political flashpoint, with both the BJP and DMK positioning themselves as defenders of Tamil Nadu's rights and advocates of women's empowerment.