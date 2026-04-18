Oil Refinery On Fire In Syzran, Russia CCD

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation under Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, reported this on Telegram and also published a corresponding photo.

"Syzran, Russia. The refinery is burning," Kovalenko stated.

The Syzran Oil Refinery is a fuel-processing plant and one of the largest facilities within Rosneft's system, as well as a key refinery in the southern Volga region.

Drones attack oil depot in Sevastopol

As Ukrinform reported, Russian authorities earlier claimed drone attacks had caused fires at an oil depot and another refinery.