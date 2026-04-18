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Oil Refinery On Fire In Syzran, Russia CCD

Oil Refinery On Fire In Syzran, Russia CCD


2026-04-18 05:03:45
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation under Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, reported this on Telegram and also published a corresponding photo.

"Syzran, Russia. The refinery is burning," Kovalenko stated.

The Syzran Oil Refinery is a fuel-processing plant and one of the largest facilities within Rosneft's system, as well as a key refinery in the southern Volga region.

Read also: Drones attack oil depot in Sevastopol

As Ukrinform reported, Russian authorities earlier claimed drone attacks had caused fires at an oil depot and another refinery.

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UkrinForm

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