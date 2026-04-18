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Misli Premier League Round 28 Continues With Key Matches

Misli Premier League Round 28 Continues With Key Matches


2026-04-18 05:03:40
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The 28th round of the Misli Premier League continues, with two matches scheduled for the second day of action, AzerNEWS reports.

In the first fixture, Karvan-Yevlax will host Shamakhi FK on home soil. This season, the two sides have already met twice, with Shamakhi winning both encounters by identical 3–0 scorelines.

Later in the day, attention will turn to the central match of the round, where Qarabağ FK will face Sabah FC at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium.

Qarabağ currently sit second in the table with 56 points, while Sabah lead the standings with 66 points. The team from Aghdam has played one fewer match than their title rivals, meaning a victory today is essential to keep their championship hopes alive.

In their previous league meetings this season, Sabah secured a 2–1 victory in one match, while the other ended in a 3–3 draw, highlighting the closely contested nature of their rivalry.

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AzerNews

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