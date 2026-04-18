Trump Warns Iran Strikes May Resume If No Deal Reached By Deadline

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Trump said talks with Tehran were continuing and suggested a deal could be close, though key differences remain unresolved.

He added earlier that he may travel to Pakistan if an agreement is finalised there, highlighting ongoing diplomatic efforts to secure a breakthrough.

Trump has also set a Wednesday deadline for progress, warning that the ceasefire would not be extended without a deal and that U.S. pressure, including military options, would continue.

He reiterated that Washington is prepared to escalate if negotiations fail, even as he expressed cautious optimism about the direction of talks.

According to reports, including from Axios, significant progress has been made, but disputes persist over nuclear limits and broader regional issues.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz depends on the end of the U.S. naval blockade.

He warned that continued pressure could lead to restrictions on shipping, stressing that transit would be subject to Iran's conditions and designated routes.

Ghalibaf also dismissed U.S. claims about the situation, saying decisions on the strait would be determined“on the ground,” not by political statements.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most critical water corridors, carrying a large share of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies.

Any disruption to traffic through the narrow waterway between Iran and Oman could have immediate global economic consequences.

The standoff comes amid broader regional tensions, including conflicts involving Israel and Lebanon, which have complicated U.S.-Iran negotiations.

Recent ceasefire arrangements linked to these conflicts have raised hopes for de-escalation but remain fragile. With the ceasefire deadline approaching, analysts say the coming days will be decisive in determining whether diplomacy prevails or tensions escalate again.