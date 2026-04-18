IPL 2026: When And Where To Watch PBKS Vs LSG Clash, Know All Details

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, April 18 (IANS) Punjab Kings will host Lucknow Super Giants in the 29th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the PCA New Cricket Stadium.

PBKS is the only team that hasn't lost this season. They have won four of their five games, and their game against the Kolkata Knight Riders was called off. Shreyas Iyer leads PBKS, and they have been especially good at chasing down runs, as shown by their impressive net run rate of 1.067.

Their batting unit has always come through under pressure, which has helped them win nine of their last eleven matches while chasing since the 2025 season. This trend continued in their recent win over the Mumbai Indians.

The Lucknow Super Giants will need to put in a lot of work to stop their rise, as they are full of confidence and in good form. Lucknow, on the other hand, is having a hard time right now. They are in seventh place on the points table and have lost two games in a row.

In the IPL, the Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings have had a fair rivalry, with both teams winning three of the six games they have played against each other.

When: April 19, Sunday, 7:30 PM IST

Where: PCA New Stadium, New Chandigarh

Where to watch: The PBKS vs LSG match will be broadcast on Star Sports channels, with JioHotstar live-streaming the game.

Squads:

Punjab Kings:

Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wicketkeeper), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Vishnu Vinod (wicketkeeper), Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Pravin Dubey, Vishal Nishad.

Lucknow Super Giants:

Rishabh Pant (C), Aiden Markram, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Mukul Choudhary, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmad, Arshin Kulkarni, George Linde (replacement for Wanindu Hasaranga), Ayush Badoni, Mohammad Shami, Avesh Khan, M. Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Prince Yadav, Arjun Tendulkar, Anrich Nortje, Naman Tiwari, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan.