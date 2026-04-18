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New Wave Of Unstable Weather In UAE To Bring Rain, Dust And Rising Temperatures

New Wave Of Unstable Weather In UAE To Bring Rain, Dust And Rising Temperatures


2026-04-18 04:46:00
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

By Monday night, cloud cover is expected to increase gradually over coastal areas and islands, transitioning into a more volatile pattern by mid-week
    By: WAM

    The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast a period of relatively unsettled weather across the country from Saturday, 18 April, through Wednesday, 22 April.

    The period will begin with fair to partly cloudy skies and a significant rise in temperatures through the weekend, supported by light to moderate winds.

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    By Monday night, cloud cover is expected to increase gradually over coastal areas and islands, transitioning into a more volatile pattern by mid-week.

    Tuesday and Wednesday will likely see partly cloudy to cloudy conditions and blowing dust, with a chance of rainfall across various regions, particularly in the west and east.

    This shift will be accompanied by a noticeable decrease in temperatures and freshening winds reaching speeds of 40 km/h, causing rough sea conditions at times in the Arabian Gulf, while the Sea of Oman remains relatively calm.

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Khaleej Times

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