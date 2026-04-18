Udhayanidhi Stalin Accuses Centre Of Snatching Tamil Nadu's Rights Promises Welfare Expansion

MENAFN - IANS) Erode, April 18 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin, on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Union government, accusing it of withholding funds and undermining the State's rights, while pitching an expanded welfare agenda ahead of the Assembly elections.

Addressing a high-energy campaign rally in Gobichettipalayam, the DMK youth wing chief alleged that the Centre had failed to release around ₹3,000 crore meant for education in Tamil Nadu.

“They have snatched all our rights,” he charged, framing the issue as part of a broader pattern of discrimination against non-BJP ruled states.

Targeting the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise, Udhayanidhi said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was the first leader in the country to raise strong objections.

He claimed that the Opposition INDIA bloc had secured a“major victory” by opposing the Bill in Parliament, leading to its defeat due to lack of majority support in the Lok Sabha.

Shifting focus to governance, Udhayanidhi highlighted several flagship welfare measures implemented by the DMK government and promised to scale them up if the party is voted back to power.

He said the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme, which provides monthly financial assistance to women, would be doubled from ₹1,000 to ₹2,000. According to him, more than 1.3 crore women are already benefiting from the initiative.

He also announced that the State's breakfast scheme for government school students would be extended up to Class VIII, aiming to improve nutrition and school attendance.

In addition, he promised that over 35 lakh college students would be provided free laptops under a renewed scheme once the DMK returns to office.

Introducing another key poll promise, Udhayanidhi spoke about the proposed 'Illatharasi' scheme, under which non-Income Tax-paying women would receive coupons worth ₹8,000 to purchase or replace household appliances of their choice.

The Deputy Chief Minister also accused the BJP and its ally AIADMK of attempting to stall welfare measures through legal challenges, asserting that such efforts would not deter the DMK from continuing its pro-people initiatives.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23 to elect representatives to all 234 Assembly constituencies, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.