Startup India Sees 51% Yoy Jump In Recognitions, Over 55,000 Startups Added In FY26

MENAFN - KNN India)The central government recognised over 55,200 startups in FY 2025–26, the highest annual figure since the launch of Startup India, marking a 51.6 per cent rise over FY 2024–25.

In a press release, the Commerce & Industry Ministry said that since its inception on 16 January 2016, the initiative has recognised over 2.23 lakh startups as of 31 March 2026, collectively generating more than 23.36 lakh direct jobs.

In FY 2025–26 alone, recognised startups created nearly 4.99 lakh direct jobs, up 36.1 per cent fr0m the previous year. Over 1.07 lakh startups-about 48 per cent of the total-now have at least one woman director or partner.

Regional Spread Across States

Startups are now present across all States and Union Territories, with Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Gujarat leading in both recognition and employment generation.

Maharashtra tops the list with over 38,660 recognised startups and more than 4.13 lakh jobs, followed by Karnataka with over 22,600 startups and more than 2.46 lakh jobs, Uttar Pradesh with over 21,960 startups and more than 2.11 lakh jobs, Delhi with over 21,120 startups and more than 2.36 lakh jobs, and Gujarat with over 19,270 startups and more than 2.14 lakh jobs, as on 31 March 2026.

Key Government Funding and Support Schemes

The Government continues to support startups through major schemes such as the Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS), Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS) and Credit Guarantee Scheme for Startups (CGSS).

Under FFS, over Rs 7,000 crore has been disbursed to more than 135 Alternative Investment Funds, which have further invested over Rs 26,900 crore in 1,420+ startups. A new Fund of Funds 2.0 with a corpus of Rs 10,000 crore has also been notified.

Under SISFS, 219 incubators have been selected, with the full corpus of Rs 945 crore committed and over Rs 605 crore approved for 3,400+ startups.

Patent Filings & Public Procurement

Startup-led innovation has also strengthened, with more than 19,400 patent applications filed so far. Annual filings rose fr0m over 2,850 in FY 2024–25 to more than 4,480 in FY 2025–26.

Startups are increasingly participating in government procurement through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), with over 38,600 startups onboarded.

In FY 2025–26, more than 6,540 startups were registered on GeM, receiving over 1.40 lakh orders worth Rs 19,190 crore.

(KNN Bureau)

