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Zimbabwe National Day

Zimbabwe National Day


2026-04-18 04:00:44
(MENAFN- U.S. Department of State)

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I extend my congratulations to the people of Zimbabwe as you celebrate your 46th anniversary of independence.

As we look to the future, we recognize the importance of expanding commercial connections and fostering economic opportunity. The United States is dedicated to working with Zimbabwe to overcome barriers to trade and investment, promote transparent business practices, and create an environment where entrepreneurs and businesses from both countries can thrive. By deepening U.S.-Zimbabwe commercial ties, we can unlock new opportunities for growth, innovation, and shared prosperity.

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U.S. Department of State

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