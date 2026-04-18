Kumbh Mela 'Viral Star' Marriage Row: Kerala Police Rules Out Arrest As MP Probe Intensifies

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, April 18 (IANS) The controversy surrounding the marriage involving 'viral' Kumbh Mela star Monalisa Bhosle has deepened, with the Kochi City Police on Saturday confirming that a court order bars the arrest of the girl at the centre of the case, even as the Madhya Pradesh Police continue their probe in Kerala.

Officials attached to the Kochi Commissioner office said the directive has been formally communicated to the Madhya Pradesh Police.

"There is a clear court order that the girl should not be arrested and it has been told to the concerned authorities," an official said, adding that only routine inter-state cooperation is being extended at present.

While Monalisa has sought police protection, a decision on providing security is yet to be taken.

Meanwhile, a team of Madhya Pradesh Police remains in Kochi and has carried out searches at multiple locations, but has not been able to trace Monalisa so far.

Officials indicated that their immediate objective is to record her statement rather than take her into custody.

However, the possibility of custody cannot be entirely ruled out, as a kidnapping case has been registered against her husband Farman Khan in Madhya Pradesh.

The case has taken a serious turn following findings by the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, which confirmed that Monalisa was only 16 years and two months old at the time of the marriage.

According to the Commission, a forged birth certificate was used to facilitate the marriage.

Hospital records in Madhya Pradesh reportedly establish Monalisa's date of birth as December 30, 2009.

Based on these findings, a case has been registered against the husband Farman Khan under provisions of the POCSO Act.

The Commission has also directed the Directors General of Police of Kerala and Madhya Pradesh, Ravada A. Chandrasekhar and Kailash Makwana, respectively to appear before it in Delhi, signalling the gravity of the issue.

With legal, jurisdictional, and child protection concerns intersecting, the case continues to raise critical questions about enforcement gaps and the protection of minors across state lines.