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Türkiye's BIST 100 Closes Friday on High Note
(MENAFN) Türkiye's flagship equity index capped the week with a historic milestone on Friday, as Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 surged to an all-time closing high — cementing its status as one of the week's standout performers across global markets.
The index launched the session at 14,235.63 points before charging ahead, ultimately tacking on 386.88 points from Thursday's close to finish at 14,587.93 — a 2.72% single-day advance. At its intraday peak, the BIST 100 touched a record 14,601.12 points, simultaneously etching both its highest-ever daily and weekly closing levels into the books.
The scale of the market's footprint was equally striking. The BIST 100's total market capitalization stood at approximately 14.2 trillion Turkish liras — equivalent to $318.9 billion — with daily trading volume reaching a robust 107 billion liras, or $2.41 billion, reflecting strong investor participation throughout the session.
Breadth, however, remained mixed beneath the headline figure. Of the 100 constituent stocks, 30 advanced against Thursday's close while 67 retreated, suggesting the index's record run was driven by concentrated gains in heavyweight components rather than broad-based buying.
On the commodities front, gold commanded $4,865.75 per ounce as of 1520 GMT, while Brent crude futures changed hands at $88.75 per barrel.
In currency markets, the US dollar fetched 44.8525 Turkish liras, the euro traded at 52.9925 liras, and the British pound exchanged for 60.8500 liras.
The index launched the session at 14,235.63 points before charging ahead, ultimately tacking on 386.88 points from Thursday's close to finish at 14,587.93 — a 2.72% single-day advance. At its intraday peak, the BIST 100 touched a record 14,601.12 points, simultaneously etching both its highest-ever daily and weekly closing levels into the books.
The scale of the market's footprint was equally striking. The BIST 100's total market capitalization stood at approximately 14.2 trillion Turkish liras — equivalent to $318.9 billion — with daily trading volume reaching a robust 107 billion liras, or $2.41 billion, reflecting strong investor participation throughout the session.
Breadth, however, remained mixed beneath the headline figure. Of the 100 constituent stocks, 30 advanced against Thursday's close while 67 retreated, suggesting the index's record run was driven by concentrated gains in heavyweight components rather than broad-based buying.
On the commodities front, gold commanded $4,865.75 per ounce as of 1520 GMT, while Brent crude futures changed hands at $88.75 per barrel.
In currency markets, the US dollar fetched 44.8525 Turkish liras, the euro traded at 52.9925 liras, and the British pound exchanged for 60.8500 liras.
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